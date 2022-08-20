"I know I can beat those dudes" - Henry Cejudo reveals why Alexander Volkanovski is his ideal comeback fight

During a live episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo explained to fans why Alexander Volkanovski is the opponent he most wants upon his UFC return.

The Olympic gold medallist has been out of action for over two years after retiring to focus on starting a family and other business opportunities. Since then, the 35-year-old has had the urge to compete again and has re-entered the USADA testing pool.

Cejudo admitted his ideal comeback fight would be against current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, as he believes the bantamweight division doesn't pose any real threat to him inside the cage:

"Who I'm really chasing is Alexander 'The Average', that's one I'm really chasing because to me, I know that 135lbs, I want that belt to use it as leverage. I know I can beat those dudes [at bantamweight] and those dudes know I can beat them. It's the same reason why Aljamain [Sterling], they had offered me to fight him, but he ended up picking T.J. [Dillashaw] because he knows what I'm capable of doing... If I need that belt to have leverage to fight Volkanovski, that's kind of what I'm going for."

The elite-level wrestler isn't too interested in a return to 135lbs. However, he would welcome the opportunity to face either Aljamain Sterling or T.J. Dillashaw if that meant earning a chance to face the Australian featherweight.

Check out what Henry Cejudo had to say in the video below:

Does Henry Cejudo deserve a shot at the featherweight title?

Henry Cejudo has not competed in the sport for over 27 months. That said, he bowed out of MMA on a high and perhaps deserves to be thrust straight back into the title picture when he eventually makes his return.

After going 4-0 in his start to life with the UFC, the Olympian suffered back-to-back losses to Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez. The defeats shaped who the then-flyweight would become.

Proving his worth in the division, Cejudo switched up his fight style and began steamrolling through the 125lbs weight class. Following two wins in 2017, the Mexican-American went on a four-fight win streak the very next year to rival any fighter in combat sports history.

Wins over Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, and Marlon Moraes saw the grappler go from good to all-time great, which should ultimately earn him the chance to fight Volkanovski.

