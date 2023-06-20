Henry Cejudo reveals critical injury putting just-reported major fight in jeopardy

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo has revealed a critical injury that has put his next fight in jeopardy.

A banger of a fight between Cejudo and Marlon Vera was reported just hours ago. However, scheduled to take place on the undercard of UFC 292 on August 19, the three-rounder might be at risk of being canceled or postponed after 'Triple-C' reported an injury.

Henry Cejudo spoke about how he has a tear on his right shoulder and his reported fight against Marlon Vera isn't confirmed because of the same in a now-deleted YouTube video on his channel. He said:

"I do have an injury and I dont even know where my injuries are coming from honestly. Maybe it's a little bit of that old age but I do got to get my right shoulder checked up to see if, in other words there is a slight tear, you know on my right shoulder."

Cejudo added:

"The biggest thing is just my shoulder. You know, if I'm able to get that healthy I'm able to think a little more clear and be able to you know game plan for somebody like Chito Vera, but as of right now that's kind of where the question mark is."

Henry Cejudo questions if UFC will allow Aljamain Sterling to move up in weight

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. Interestingly, the bout will most likely be his last fight in the 135lb division as well. Going into the fight, Sterling has spoken about how he will move up in weight regardless of the result against O'Malley.

However, Henry Cejudo has questioned if the UFC will allow Aljamain Sterling to actually move up in weight because of his recent split decision wins. In the same video, he said:

"He says win or lose I'm going to go up. This is my last time making 135lbs. If he does beat Sean O'Malley, if he does make the weight right and he does beat Sean O'Malley, will he... Will the UFC actually allow Aljamain Sterling to go up? You know, when you have a bunch of split decision wins, do you think that the UFC will reward you?"

