Henry Cejudo reveals he never signed the contract to fight Marlon Vera, shares crucial injury update

Henry Cejudo was scheduled to face Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 292. It would have been his second fight since his comeback, after he failed to recapture his bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling. Thus, working his way back into title contention became his priority.

While Cejudo initially challenged Merab Dvalishvili, he was later booked to face Marlon Vera. For the Ecuadorian, the bout was almost rewarding as he was being given a higher-ranked opponent despite having recently lost to Cory Sandhagen. Unfortunately, Henry Cejudo suffered an injury and the fight fell through.

'Triple C' has injured his shoulder and since taken to Instagram, where he revealed some more details. Perhaps Cejudo's most shocking revelation, however, was that he never signed a bout agreement to face Vera. The following are some of Cejudo's words on the matter:

"I never signed the contract, that's something that people don't know. I never signed the contract with the UFC. I never signed it. The UFC knew before all of this, so the contract was never signed, because if I did sign, I'd 100% fight."

The timeline for Cejudo's return remains unknown. With an injury to his right shoulder, the Olympic gold medalist has now injured both shoulders as he previously did so to his left. Fortunately, unlike T.J. Dillashaw, 'Triple C' won't make the decision to fight with injured.

How his withdrawal will impact Marlon Vera is, as of yet, unknown. Though 'Chito' called on Petr Yan to step in, nothing official has been declared by the UFC.

Why didn't Merab Dvalishvili fight Henry Cejudo?

Merab Dvalishvili likes to fight. In fact, he wants to, and he's been vocal about the UFC being somewhat difficult when it comes to giving him matchups due to his refusal to fight teammate and close friend Aljamain Sterling. Thus, he struggles to find high-level foes to fight.

Fortunately, Henry Cejudo called him out in the wake of his failure against 'Funk Master'. He was eager to work his way back into a title fight with Sterling. Defeating the reigning champion's best friend would have done wonders in building up a potential rematch with him.

Unfortunately, Dvalishvili suffered his own injury. Instead of his shoulder, it was his hand, and he required surgery, so he wouldn't recover in time to match Cejudo's time table.

