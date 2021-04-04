Henry Cejudo rips into 'Oscar winner' Aljamain Sterling for taking a jibe at him

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo went off on bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for taking a jibe at him on Twitter.

Cejudo recently took to Twitter to post a picture alongside his girlfriend. Sterling commented on the picture, claiming that Cejudo had something stuck in his teeth.

You got something in your teeth, ex-champ. https://t.co/HUBQsOtJts — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 3, 2021

Cejudo clearly didn't receive the comment in a jocular vein. He responded sharply, roasting Sterling for 'faking' his way to a title win, referring to Funkmaster as an Oscar-winning actor. Cejudo was referring to Sterling's DQ win against Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Yep it’s a bit of disgust from watching you fake your way to a Title. You Oscar winner https://t.co/GTflPJhdyf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 4, 2021

Sterling promptly replied to Cejudo's verbal attack, claiming that he's learned from the best, referring to the former champ. Henry Cejudo then came back with another taunt, claiming that he wouldn't respond to Sterling's jibes any further because he might fake a concussion.

I would respond to this but you’ll fake a concussion. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/hvXVEg0M9S — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 4, 2021

An illegal knee strike to the head by Yan resulted in Aljamain Sterling becoming the first-ever fighter in UFC history to win a title by DQ. While Sterling initially looked dazed and unfit to continue, he did manage to sit through an entire interview with Joe Rogan.

After he uploaded pictures celebrating the title win, many fans, fighters and pundits claimed that Sterling faked an injury to win the title. Especially because Sterling was clearly losing the fight which had almost seen the end of four rounds, all of which were likely won by Yan.

Henry Cejudo plots a massive comeback in a featherweight title clash

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are expected to run it back later in the year despite the champ exploring the idea of defending his title against other fighters. Henry Cejudo is currently retired but recently expressed a desire to return to the octagon.

Cejudo wants to win a third title in the UFC by climbing up to the featherweight division and fighting the 145 lbs champion, Alexander Volkanovski.