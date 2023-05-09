Henry Cejudo’s pre-fight warning to Herb Dean for tactic Aljamain Sterling might use came true at UFC 288

One of Henry Cejudo's predictions for his fight against Aljamain Sterling came true at UFC 288.

In the locker room prior to the fight, Cejudo engaged in a conversation with Herb Dean, who performed the referee duties for the UFC 288 main event title fight. 'The Messenger' told Dean that Sterling might use the tactic of staying grounded on purpose to make the opponent hesitant in engaging with him.

"I think the biggest thing that they'll be seeing him kind of taunt the line a little bit, kind of being in a three-point position," said Henry Cejudo.

Dean replied by discussed the rules regarding a grounded opponent and said that he would go over the concerned rules with 'Funk Master' too.

You can watch the video of the interaction below:

Cejudo's warning came true on fight night as on multiple occasions, Sterling kept all four of his limbs on the ground in order to avoid the attacks from Cejudo.

After a three-year layoff, Cejudo returned to fighting at UFC 288 and locked horns with Sterling for the bantamweight title on April 6. The fight was a razor-close affair with both fighters having impressive moments in the contest.

In the end, 'Funk Master' successfully defended the belt by edging out a split decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor os Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling's tactic against Henry Cejudo starts a debate on social media

Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling's actions against Henry Cejudo in the UFC 288 main event started a debate on social media. Many MMA fans took to Twitter opine whether the rule of 'No knees to a grounded opponent' should be removed.

One Twitter user called the rule 'illogical' and claimed it could prove to be a hindrance for the UFC.

"This 'grounded' knee/hand down rule is COMPLETELY illogical on all aspects of combat & isn't realistic by any means, it's ruining UFC. Can't count on one hand how many times Henry could have blasted his knee to [Sterling's] temple...Asia's MMA rules are superior in every way."

