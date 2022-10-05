"I don't know why Poirier is pound-for-pound" - Henry Cejudo says Dustin Poirier and fighters who've been knocked out or submitted shouldn't be on the P4P list

Henry Cejudo feels former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier should not be on the pound-for-pound list of the UFC.

In a recent Q&A video posted to his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' argued that fighters like Dustin Poirier who have been recently submitted or knocked out shouldn't be listed among the UFC's best pound-for-pound competitors.

Expressing his opinion on Poirier's inclusion in the men's pound-for-pound rankings, the former double-champ said:

"Chandler doesn't have a gold. Neither does Poirier. I don't know why Poirier is pound-for-pound. I really don't...With all due respect to Poirier, there is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted and all that on the pound-for-pound list."

Poirier is currently No.8- ranked in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.

'The Diamond' has been knocked out thrice in the UFC, his first TKO coming against Chan Sung Jung at UFC on Fuel TV 3: Korean Zombie vs. Poirier back in 2012.

In contrast, the 33-year-old has been submitted only twice in the octagon, his most recent loss, a title-fight, against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 also resulted in a submission.

Henry Cejudo discusses Israel Adesanya's future in the UFC

On the same episode of Ask C Anything, former UFC champ Henry Cejudo also looked at future options for Israel Adesanya, given he is able to defend his title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

With Adesanya having "ran through" through the entire middleweight division, 'Triple C' believes the Nigeria-born New Zealander should step up and move to 205-pounds (light heavyweight) to fight the winner of Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

Chiming in on his thoughts on 'The Last Stylebender', Cejudo said:

"I think his next move is to fight at 205 pounds [light heavyweight]. He has gone through the whole middleweight division. There's nobody at the middleweight division, so he's going to get the winner of Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. "

Israel Adesnya is all set to defend his crown for the sixth time at UFC 28. He is scheduled to headline against Alex Pereira in the upcoming event.

Having lost to Pereira twice during their kickboxing career in the Singapore-based promotion GLORY, it will be quite interesting to see whether the champ will be able to avenge his losses against 'Poatan' in a real fight.

