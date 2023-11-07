Henry Cejudo seems to know who's his next opponent as Dana White announces Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo is one of the most notable names in the UFC bantamweight division. So even after his failure to dethrone Aljamain Sterling as the champion to reclaim the divisional throne, fans have been left wondering about Henry Cejudo's next fight. Now, those fans' questions seem to have been answered.

In light of the UFC announcing a Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera matchup for UFC 299, Cejudo reacted by taking to X/Twitter and tagging a man who has been linked to him in the past: Merab Dvalishvili. His caption was simple, as he claimed that he'd see the Georgian phenom soon, who was quick to respond.

While the UFC is yet to make anything official, it appears that both Cejudo and Dvalishvili are on a collision course, possibly to determine who the next bantamweight title challenger will be.

For Dvalishvili, it marks his continued run against the elite of the 135-pound division, as he was previously content with not fighting for the title as long as his close friend, Aljamain Sterling, was still the champion. Now, however, that 'Funk Master' has been dethroned, the division is wide open.

However, with UFC CEO Dana White having previously disapproved of Merab Dvalishvili calling for Aljamain Sterling to rematch Sean O'Malley instead of campaigning for his own title shot, it comes as no surprise that he will face Henry Cejudo instead of Sean O'Malley in a title fight.

Henry Cejudo's bantamweight history

The Olympic gold medalist initially rose to prominence after he beat all-time great mixed martial artist Demetrious Johnson to become the UFC flyweight champion. Soon afterward, he thwarted T.J. Dillashaw's attempt at realizing double champion status by TKO'ing him and moving up to bantamweight to attempt the same.

He faced Marlon Moraes for the vacant title, rallying after a rough start to the fight to TKO the Brazilian. He subsequently took on Dominick Cruz, scoring a TKO win, late in round two. However, 'The Dominator' still disputes the merit of that win, claiming that referee, Keith Peterson, misjudged the finishing sequence.