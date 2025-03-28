Henry Cejudo sees Jorge Masvidal targeting Conor McGregor, Vicente Luque, or Colby Covington on UFC return

Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a return to the UFC octagon after retiring from the promotion in April 2023. Henry Cejudo weighed in on the possibility and named Conor McGregor, Vicente Luque, and Colby Covington as ideal matchups for Masvidal's comeback.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cejudo picked McGregor as the best option for Masvidal’s return, stating that it would be an exciting striking battle.

"I would love to see him against Conor McGregor. There’s been a lot of talk about these two potentially scrapping. Stylistically, with Conor being a southpaw and Jorge having the ability to mix things up, this fight would be fireworks a striking delight."

Furthermore, Cejudo believes Luque would also be a good matchup, as the Brazilian has previously called him out, and ‘Gamebred’ has also expressed interest in the showdown.

The former two-division champion emphasized that Masvidal has a desire to run it back with his rival Covington but made it clear that he isn’t interested in seeing that fight. He said:

“The next one that I think would also be a great matchup, and particularly because Vicente Luque did call him out after he beat his opponent—after he tapped, after he hurt him, and he eventually tapped him out. And they've been kind of chirping back and forth; Masvidal actually called him out too. He wants to run it back with Colby. Jorge Masvidal wants to run it back with Colby. I personally don't like this fight because this dude doesn't have a title.”

Check out Henry Cejudo’s comments below (1:30):

Masvidal announced his UFC retirement following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. After stepping away from MMA, he tried his hand at boxing and faced Nate Diaz, where he suffered a majority decision loss.

Jorge Masvidal sets a condition for potential Conor McGregor fight

Jorge Masvidal has often criticized and alleged that Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with him several times.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Masvidal was asked about a potential fight with McGregor. The former BMF titleholder set a condition—he would accept the fight only if he was guaranteed a payout even if the Irishman pulled out, highlighting that ‘The Notorious’ withdrew from the Michael Chandler bout at UFC 303. He said:

"Dude, that guy doesn't even know what day it is. I wouldn't hold my breath in fighting this ... especially, he's confused in so many things. He doesn't -- he's not pulling the trigger on anything. Look at poor Michael Chandler. I don't wanna be like a GoFundMe of Michael Chandler and just be chilling there and waiting for this guy [McGregor] to bless me with a fight. Hell no."

He continued:

"So if that fight was actually, like, very tangible, and something like that, and they put down a big-a** downpayment, just in case this mother midget Irish eff*r pulled out; then yeah. That way if he pulls out, I get my little downpayment no matter what. It's all good. But if not, ain't nobody waiting around for this dude."

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below (12:11):

