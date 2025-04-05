Henry Cejudo shares major retirement update, talks dealing with aftermath of eye poke from Song Yadong fight at UFC Seattle: "I almost lost an eye"

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently revealed that his next fight will be his last. During his appearance at GCU Celebrity Slam Jam, 'Triple C' gave an update on the unfortunate eye injury that he suffered in his losing effort against Song Yadong.
Coming off a two-fight skid, the 38-year-old faced Yadong at UFC Seattle earlier this year. Cejudo suffered a devastating eye poke late in the third round, which stalled the bout. He took nearly the full five minutes of recovery time and fought out the rest of the round before referee Jason Herzog waved off the contest upon the cage-side doctor's recommendation.
In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo touched on the after-effects of the injury and his future in the UFC, saying:
"It's my last one. I want to leave this sport unscathed. At the age of 33, I did it right, retired young, did the whole thing, left unscathed. Coming back, I almost lost an eye. I’m bruised, I see double when I lay down still. As you can notice, It's still red. I got one more in me. Then, make some money and that's it, I'm out."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:
Henry Cejudo plays matchmaker for Kyoji Horiguchi's UFC return
Former Bellator champion Kyoji Horiguchi is en route to the UFC. After vacating his RIZIN flyweight championship, the Takasaki native is set to return to the American promotion nearly a decade after leaving it.
Horiguchi had five fights in the UFC between 2013 and 2015, winning his first four bouts to earn a shot at gold. However, he came up short against then-champion Demetrious Johnson before departing the promotion.
Among those excited for the Japanese star's return is Henry Cejudo, who even pitched the ideal matchup for him. 'Triple C' said:
"The fact that he goes to the body. He is always looking to damage and that's what makes somebody like Kyoji Horiguchi extremely dangerous. If he doesn't get Alexandre Pantoja. I would love to see that fight between him and Brandon Moreno."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below: