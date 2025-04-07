Henry Cejudo shares surprising prediction for UFC 314 main event, explains how Alexander Volkanovski's "body's gonna protect itself"

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. He noted that the former featherweight champion could be exposed after his latest bout and explained how his body might react in the octagon.

Ad

Volkanovski and Lopes are scheduled to headline this Saturday's pay-per-view event, which will be contested for the vacant featherweight championship. It will be the Australian's first bout since last February, when he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria and lost his featherweight title. The timing of the bout was also not ideal as he had been knocked out by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev four months prior.

During the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo told co-host Kamaru Usman that he believes Lopes will finish Volkanovski. 'Triple C' said:

Ad

Trending

"I can see Diego Lopes knocking Volkanovski out or potentially putting him in a submission, bro... But it's this, 'Ding, ding, ding'. When you get knocked out, it's the body protecting itself, 'Hey, man, like, I gotta protect myself from danger. I'd rather go out'. Once you get clipped like [he did], like, his body's just gonna boom, react. It's gonna protect itself."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes below:

Ad

Kamaru Usman backs Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Diego Lopes

Kamaru Usman didn't share the same prediction as his co-host Henry Cejudo and instead picked Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

During the aforementioned clip, Usman highlighted Volkanovski's performances against Max Holloway and said:

"Diego Lopes is ultra aggressive and there's a method to it as well... But him being ultra aggressive, I do think that Diego Lopes does make some mistakes. And [Volkanovski], I mean, you look at those trilogy fights that he had with Max Holloway, Volkanovski is a technician. If that same [Volkanovski] steps in here, I don't see how he doesn't get it done."

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.