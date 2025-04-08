Henry Cejudo suffers shocking blow as thief reportedly steals his first UFC belt in brazen break-in

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo reportedly had his UFC belt stolen in a recent break-in. This is the second time 'Triple C' lost a coveted golden prize, as he also lost his Olympic gold medal back in 2017 in a California wildfire.

The belt was reportedly stolen by an intruder inside Cejudo's studio last night while someone was sleeping on the couch.

Championship Rounds reported on the incident:

"A thief broke into Henry Cejudo’s studio last night and stole his first UFC belt 😬"

The post copy said:

"Someone broke into Henry's studio last night at 4:45 AM and stole his first UFC belt while I was sleeping on the couch."

Now that the news is out, trying to fence Cejudo's belt and earning cash from it might prove impossible. No official police report or statement from the former UFC champ has been released yet.

Henry Cejudo apprehends hit-and-run suspect who allegedly crashed vehicle into neighbor's house

It seems Henry Cejudo is having quite a lot of involvement with the authorities lately. Fortunately, though, he's on the side of the law - or at least not on the side of the criminals.

Just a few days ago, 'Triple C' heroically apprehended a man who allegedly rammed a car into a neighbor's house. The suspect tried to flee the scene but unfortunately for him, a former UFC champion was waiting for him.

In an interview with MMA Junkie on the scene, Henry Cejudo recounted the incident:

"All of a sudden, I see this car. Our neighborhood's kind of like a U, so I see this car coming in with a huge right turn, probably going 80 to 100 miles per hour. Next thing you know, I hear this big sound. I knew he had hit something or somebody."

The owner of the house the car crashed into tried to stop the man but was attacked. It was at this point that 'Triple C' stepped in:

"He ends up cold-cocking my neighbor and that's when I had to step in, and pretty much the neighbors, they all came in. I end up dropping and lifting him, dropping and lifting him, slapped him around a little bit."

Listen to Cejudo's full statement here:

