Henry Cejudo apprehends suspect who allegedly rammed vehicle into his neighbor's house at "probably going 80-100 mph"

Henry Cejudo has joined the ranks of UFC fighters who have apprehended criminals. In a recent clip shared by MMA Junkie on X/Twitter, 'Triple C' reveals that he successfully apprehended a suspect who had crashed a car into his neighbor's house.
While he didn't initially get physical with the suspect, he did run out to determine what had happened upon hearing the sound of a vehicle crashing into a solid surface, which Cejudo was unsure was a person or wall until after exiting his house.
"All of a sudden, I see this car. Our neighborhood's kind of like a U, so I see this car coming in with a huge right turn, probably going 80 to 100 miles per hour. Next thing youu know, I hear this big sound. I knew he had hit something or somebody."
Unfortunately, when his neighbor expressed his intention to detain the suspect until law enforcement arrived, Cejudo claims his neighbor was attacked. At this point, the Olympic gold medalist was forced to intervene.
"He ends up cold-cocking my neighbor and that's when I had to step in, and pretty much the neighbors, they all came in. I end up dropping and lifting him, dropping and lifting him, slapped him around a little bit."
Check out Henry Cejudo's car accident situation (0:00 and 0:55):
Fortunately, as Cejudo revealed, no one was seriously wounded, and he was able to put his world-class MMA skills to use. Unfortunately, he hasn't fared as well in the octagon, with the ex-UFC two-division champion on a three-fight skid after suffering losses to Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong.
Henry Cejudo is one of several UFC fighters to stop criminals
While Henry Cejudo is the latest UFC fighter to apprehend a suspect, he isn't the first. Multi-division sensation Kevin Holland, who flip-flops between welterweight and middleweight, became something of a crimefighter a few years ago. In 2021, he apprehended an alleged carjacker.
Check out Kevin Holland's crimefighting exploits:
The next year, he and his training partner helped prevent a shooting at a Texas-based restaurant. Back in his light heavyweight days, Jon Jones also apprehended a criminal. Ahead of his historic light heavyweight title fight with then champion Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, 'Bones' and his coaches chased a thief.
The thief in question had stolen a car GPS from an elderly couple. Fortunately, Jones and his coaches caught up to him and pinned him to the ground until law enforcement arrived.