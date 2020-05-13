5 Fights that defined Henry Cejudo's UFC career 

Henry Cejudo is one of the most successful UFC fighters of recent times

This past weekend's UFC 249 event featured several shocking moments. Perhaps the most surprising twist of the night, though, was Henry Cejudo announcing his immediate retirement from the sport, following a successful defense of his UFC Bantamweight championship.

"Triple C" has enjoyed the most successful period of his career over the last couple of years, capturing titles in two separate weight divisions. Indeed, although he was supposed to have relinquished the belt, Henry Cejudo still reigned as the UFC Flyweight champion - in addition to being the Bantamweight king - coming into Saturday's pay-per-view event.

Many do not believe that Cejudo will go through with his retirement, but UFC president Dana White is not one of them. Speaking to ESPN after UFC 249, White revealed that Cejudo has mentioned retirement to him on several occasions in the past, and feels that the decision is a permanent one.

For now, at least, we must take Triple C at his word. The 33-year-old Olympic gold medallist has had some of the most memorable fights in recent company history. Here are five fights that have defined the UFC career of Henry Cejudo.

#5 Henry Cejudo vs. Demetrious Johnson I (UFC 197 - April 2016)

Henry Cejudo's first UFC title shot ended in disappointment.

Henry Cejudo's first few years in the UFC were far from a complete success. Having signed with the promotion in July 2014, the 2008 Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling was due to make his first appearance at UFC 177 in a Flyweight fight against Scott Jorgensen.

However, Cejudo could not make the 125-pound weight limit for the bout and was pulled out of the fight on medical grounds. Dana White was furious, telling Triple C that he either needed to move up to the 135-pound Bantamweight division or leave the UFC.

Cejudo would move up to the higher weight class, where he was victorious on his debut. With the help of a dedicated nutrition coach, Cejudo then moved back to the Flyweight division and went on a three-fight winning streak.

Helped by a thin pool of challengers in the division, the winning run was enough to secure Cejudo a Flyweight title opportunity against the reigning champion, Demetrious Johnson, at UFC 197 in April 2016.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Cejudo, the bout was a total disappointment, as he was stopped by Johnson with less than three minutes of the fight gone.

They say, though, that there is a lesson to be learned in every defeat. Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson would meet again.