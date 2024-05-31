Henry Cejudo takes aim at top UFC bantamweight for his next fight: "It gets us that much closer to the belt"

Henry Cejudo recently took aim at another top UFC bantamweight contender as he looks to set the stage for his next bout. Despite his losses, Ceujdo believes that he could very well get back into the title picture with an impressive win.

'Triple C's comeback hasn't gone according to plan as he lost his return fight against then bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and most recently lost a unanimous decision to No.1-ranked Merab Dvalishvili. Although it appeared as though he would retire again following the losses, he decided to continue fighting.

During the latest episode of Pound 4 Pound, the former two-division UFC champion told co-host Kamaru Usman that he'd like to fight Petr Yan next. Cejudo mentioned that a bout against the former bantamweight champion makes the most sense and would be the most exciting. He said:

"I think the biggest banger for me is Petr Yan dude. Two former champions, It gets us that much closer to the belt."

Cejudo added:

"The winner of us [me vs. Yan] could potentially be fighting for the belt next...It's crazy, the UFC, they don't wanna give me [Rob] Font, man...I really do like that [Petr] Yan fight. We're two former [bantamweight] champ...I'm on a two fight losing streak and Yan was on a three fight losing streak then eventually beat Song [Yadong], where he's back in the picture cause the bantamweight division, it's different."

Henry Cejudo claps back at Song Yadong's callout and issues challenge to Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo has been active on social media and recently took aim at Song Yadong and Petr Yan after the former called him out for a bout in China.

After Yadong took to his X account to issue a challenge, the former two-division UFC champion responded and expressed interest in the fight but after fighting Yan. Cejudo mentioned that the No.7-ranked contender's time will come and took aim at Yan. He wrote:

"Trust me, I love going to China because over there they refer to me as 'Shaq'...Don't worry your time is coming Song-I'll make you a limp Dong...But first, I want Petr Yawn...I'm Russian to kick his a**. @PetrYanUFC"

Cejudo's tweet regarding Yadong and Yan [Image courtesy: @HenryCejudo - X]