"His greatest rival is a bar of soap!" - Henry Cejudo reacts to Sean O'Malley dismissing him as his "greatest rival" in Jake Paul's new show

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has replied to Sean O’Malley’s comments after the latter was asked whether he thought ‘Triple C’ was his “greatest rival.” ‘Sugar’ was recently interviewed by internet sensation Jake Paul on Paul’s new YouTube channel BS w / Jake, where he was asked about his biggest rival. Upon mention of Cejudo's name, O'Malley said:

"He’s fat, he’s short, he’s ugly, he’s not even in the UFC anymore. I would say he’s not my rival.”

However ‘Triple C’ has now hit back at the rising bantamweight fighter’s dismissive comments with a tweet in which he said:

“His greatest rival is a bar of soap!”

The two fighters crossed paths after the 'King of Cringe' confronted O’Malley in the aftermath of his fight with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. The Montana native was giving a post-fight interview when he was interrupted by the former UFC champion asking him for a potential fight. Cejudo called O'Malley a "tune-up" and proceeded to issue a challenge.

In response, Sean O’Malley fired back at 'Triple C' by stating that he was “drunk” and “fat” and should probably stay in retirement. Although Henry Cejudo retired from the UFC after his victory against Dominick Cruz in 2020, he has announced his return to the USADA testing pool.

Henry Cejudo offers Sean O’Malley advice on improving his skills as a fighter

While hosting an episode of his YouTube show Ask C Anything, Henry Cejudo came across an interesting question from a fan. The fan’s question painted a fictitious situation wherein bantamweight prodigy Sean O’Malley approaches the 'King of Cringe’ seeking advice on how to better his fight game.

Cejudo was asked to reveal what kind of advice he would pass on to the knockout artist that would help improve his skills, to which ‘Triple C’ responded with:

“For Sean he needs experience of going through grit. Yeah he's technical... but he's going to have to know what it's like to really have composure when he's doing things, because he'll tend to look up at the clock when the fight's getting a little tougher.”

The former two-division champion stated that ‘Sugar’ needs to adopt a more hardcore mindset while fighting and avoid checking the time. However, O’Malley has provided his rationale for the same in the past.

