"I will literally go up to 155 pounds to fight you"- Henry Cejudo talks about fighting Conor McGregor under one condition

Henry Cejudo wants to take his Twitter feud with Conor McGregor into the octagon. However, there is one condition. 'The Notorious' must be "sober" for the fight.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Triple C and the Schmo show, Henry Cejudo and Schmo were seen discussing several topics, including Deiveson Figueiredo's next title defense and Demetrious Johnson's Victory at One X.

At one point during the discussion, the duo also discussed Cejudo's Twitter feud with McGregor. During which the former UFC fighter expressed his willingness to fight the Irishman only if he is willing to take up Cejudo's deal.

Stating his deal, Henry Cejudo said:

"Let me make you a deal. I will literally go up to 155 pounds to fight you if you are willing to be sober for the fight. What's up?"

Schmo jokingly asked how he was going to test him after hearing about his deal, to which Cejudo replied:

" I don't know man, we test his blow. Watever that is but i will literally go to 155 if Conor McGregor passes soberity. I think that's even. I think that's a great fight. I think that's a great negotiation tactic."

McGregor's feud with 'Triple C' began when 'The Notorious' posted a video on his social media accounts demonstrating his boxing skills with three-punch combination drills. Cejudo was quick to respond, mocking the Irishman for having his hands down and keeping his distance during the drills.

McGregor too responded to Cejudo's tweet with a series of now-deleted tweets.

Henry Cejudo talks about Song Yadong respectfully calling out Dominick Cruz

Song Yadong recently made headlines after securing an impressive win over Marlon Moraes at the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev event on March 12th. Yadong secured a Knockout win over his opponent in the first round of the match.

Soon after his win, 'The Kung Fu Monkey' went on to call out Dominic Cruz for his next fight.

However, Henry Cejudo didn't seem impressed with Yadong's respectful call-out to Cruz.

“I’m impressed. I like him (Song Yadong). I think he should fight ‘Dominick Snooze.’” Cejudo added, “I hate the way these guys call out fights – ‘Oh, I respect him. I watch him when I was a little kid. I really want to fight.’ Dude, you’re not going to get the fight like that. Insult the man. Tell him he’s ‘Dominick Snooze.’ Tell him he smells like booze and cigarettes."

