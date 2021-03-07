Henry Cejudo teases that he wants to fight Amanda Nunes for the 'Intergender' championship next

Henry Cejudo wants to add yet another feather to his cap by fighting and winning against Amanda Nunes.

The lone female 'Champ-Champ' of UFC and also the only active one, went through Megan Anderson on Saturday at UFC 259 with a dominant display of striking. Despite the considerable size and reach advantage, Megan Anderson could not stand longer than two minutes into the fight in front of 'The Lioness'. Nunes submitted Anderson in the first round with a triangle armbar and successfully defended her featherweight title a second time.

Henry Cejudo, who has never shied away from making intergender callouts, is at it once again. Minutes after Amanda Nunes' win over Megan Anderson, Henry Cejudo tweeted 'Intergender champ' with an emoji of three trophies plus one.

Intergender champ 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Henry Cejudo is already an Olympic gold medallist and a former two-division champion in UFC, and now he wants to add yet another accomplishment to his resume by winning the intergender championship that he keeps campaigning for.

Henry Cejudo vs Amanda Nunes - The Twitter Banter

This is not the first time Henry Cejudo has made a challenge for an intergender bout. Previously, he has also called out other top female fighters such as Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili for the same. But Cejudo's ongoing banter with Amanda Nunes has clearly garnered the most attention.

Being the GOAT she is, Amanda Nunes has not been one to duck away from the challenge either. She has replied with challenges of her own, and the banter has continued like an ongoing joke between two of the greatest fighters UFC has ever seen.

Amanda “The sheep” Nunes! If you come at the real 🐐 like that you better be prepare to bend the knee! Do me a favor and go shopping with the girls. 👙 👛 #levels https://t.co/SkkTgfx6dv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2020

Advertisement

Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo are also among the only four fighters who have accomplished the status of 'Champ-Champ' in UFC, the same that Israel Adesanya is chasing at UFC 259 challenging Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt.

With the win over Megan Anderson, Amanda Nunes extended her current UFC streak to 12. She has gone through almost every big name in the women's division to get here, including the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg.

Cris Cyborg, whom Amanda Nunes defeated to pick up the featherweight title at UFC 232, has tweeted an image of herself wearing a 'Cyborg vs Nunes' t-shirt, implying that she would love to run it back with Amanda Nunes and take the belt back from her.

Cris Cyborg currently competes at Bellator, where she is the women's featherweight champion, while Amanda Nunes continues to be the women's bantamweight and featherweight 'Champ-Champ' in UFC.