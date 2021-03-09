Henry Cejudo tells Dana White how many rounds he would need to beat both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo has hinted at making a comeback to the Octagon. After the recent UFC 259 bantamweight title fiasco, Triple C took to Twitter to condemn Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Henry Cejudo believes that he is still the true champion of the bantamweight division. In a recent tweet, the Olympic gold medalist ridiculed the two men who fought for the title on Saturday. Cejudo stated that the silver medal was on the line at UFC 259, as he himself deserves the gold in the 135 lbs bracket.

The former champion tagged UFC president Dana White and predicted a finish within two rounds if he fought either of the two contenders, Aljo or Yan.

You know what’s crazy these guys are fighting over a sliver medal 🥈 watching these guys fight on Saturday let me know that I’m on another level on top of another level, on top of another level, on top of the other level. I’d stop both of these dude in no less than 2 @danawhite pic.twitter.com/bKIoBUTFJW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2021

Judging by a recent Sports Nation interview, it appears that Henry Cejudo might be eyeing a comeback. "Triple C is coming back," said the former champion.

Catch me if you can! 🏃‍♂️🏆🏆🏆🇺🇸 https://t.co/lCIABs9MvQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 8, 2021

Petr Yan was handed a disqualification loss after an intentional knee on a grounded Aljamain Sterling. Following this, 'Funk Master' was awarded the bantamweight title.

Henry Cejudo was prompt in criticizing the new champion for apparently pretending to be concussed. Cejudo also took shots at Petr Yan for throwing an illegal strike despite being the champion.

He got concussed and he couldn't fight but he could conduct a full ass interview and tweet after... this is why an Olympic gold medal is greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey @funkmasterMMA at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I’m not evening hating pic.twitter.com/YNUUMRfbvs — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Hey Yan, you kneed me to come back to save this dIvision. That knee was more illegal than TJ Dillashaw’s urine. Aljo, your defense was worse than the Capitol Building. I’ll make all you Bend the Knee..legally of coarse. #YouAllSuck @TJDillashaw @funkmasterMMA @PetrYanUFC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Aljamain Sterling hits back at Henry Cejudo

Although Aljamain Sterling is ready to take on Petr Yan in a rematch, he won't evade a confrontation with Henry Cejudo if required. Sterling retaliated against the jibes by Cejudo on Twitter following UFC 259. The champion retweeted an old video of his face-off against Cejudo and hinted at fighting Triple C next.

All that talking stops when face to face! We can do this fight next instead! .@danawhite https://t.co/ogISOnx5OD — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2021

Henry Cejudo responded by saying, "Show me the money." The Olympic wrestler has accused Dana White of underpaying him despite being an entertaining champion. If the promotion approaches Triple C with a lucrative offer, Cejudo may consider stepping into the cage once again.

At UFC 249, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport after defeating Dominic Cruz. The two-division champion has had one of the most illustrious careers in the UFC. He is the only fighter to boast an Olympic gold medal on his resume. Fireworks are guaranteed if the fighter decides to come out of retirement.

Me that’s who! I beat 3 future hall of famers. DJ, TJ and Dominique Cruz. But let me guess @TheNotoriousMMA is better! You casuals make me sick! #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/LA8ZrSrXTL — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2021