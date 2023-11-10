Henry Cejudo has three-word reaction after Daniel Cormier compares winning an Olympic Gold with winning a Glory Kickboxing title

Daniel Cormier is no stranger to making bold statements, and the former champion made another one as a part of the UFC 295 preview show, much to the approval of Henry Cejudo.

The former MMA champion fan-favorite turned UFC analyst claimed that winning an Olympic gold medal in wrestling was much tougher than winning a Glory Kickboxing championship. Specifically, Cormier claimed it was a 'million times' harder.

Henry Cejudo, a former gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, agreed with Daniel Cormier, quote tweeting the reply:

"He's not wrong."

The former American Olympian's accomplishments have been well-documented throughout his career. After winning the UFC bantamweight title, Cejudo nicknamed himself 'Triple C' for reining above two divisions in MMA on top of his gold medal.

Despite the bold statement, Daniel Cormier appeared confident in his opinion during the on-air debate. Cormier noted that wrestling is the 'oldest sport' in history, making an accomplishment in the sport more prestigious than one in kickboxing.

Cormier argued his point with Laura Sanko and Chris Weidman, saying:

"The oldest sport in the world history is wrestling. They did wrestling at the first Olympic games, and you're talking about a style in kickboxing where I could go fight [in] it? I'm a terrible kickboxer, but I bet I could beat a couple dudes in Glory Kickboxing."

To Cormier's point, Glory Kickboxing was only founded in 2012 despite multiple striking arts being around for centuries. The disagreement followed a discussion on former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira. After being inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame, Pereira has a chance to become a two-division champion in two different sports should he defeat Jiri Prochazka.

The premier kickboxing organization responded to Daniel Cormier's comments shortly after, calling out the former champion to fight their heavyweight champion, Rico Verhoeven.

As he normally does in most pay-per-view events, Cormier will be a part of the UFC 295 broadcast as a commentator alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan.