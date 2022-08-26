“He's STILL getting even better” - Henry Cejudo shouts out Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson called in an exceptional training partner to get ready for his fight against Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1. The US-born athlete spent some time training alongside his former adversary Henry Cejudo.

MMA legend Johnson will be hoping to avenge his 2021 knockout loss to 'Mikinho' on August 26. To prepare better, 'DJ' called in the assistance of a former UFC champion and Olympic gold medallist.

Cejudo shared a short clip on Twitter:

"I already knew [Mighty Mouse] was great after fighting him twice, but I didn't know HOW great until I got to train with him. And he's STILL getting even better! Just wanted to wish him best of luck on Friday!"

Cejudo once held the record for the youngest American Olympic gold medalist, which he earned in wrestling at the 2008 Olympic Games at the age of just 21. He would later enter MMA and capture two UFC world titles. Along the way, he fought Demetrious Johnson in two bouts.

Johnson and Cejudo are very familiar with each other. 'Mighty Mouse' gave the Olympian his first loss in MMA in 2016. Cejudo would later avenge this defeat via a split decision in 2018. Since collecting multiple titles in the UFC, Cejudo has officially retired. However, he did help 'Mighty Mouse' prepare for his upcoming battle for the ONE flyweight throne.

Johnson will attempt to capture the ONE flyweight world championship at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo training for ONE on Prime Video 1

Seeing the two former adversaries, Johnson and Cejudo, train with each other is downright heartwarming. In the video, the two exchange tips, game plans, and spar. Later, they sit on the couch together and watch one another fight.

After a day of training with Johnson, Cejudo said:

“I hope you guys liked our training with Demetrious Johnson… My final thoughts for him it's like man he's super gifted. Having a chance to go with it today, I'm just like, man, I'm glad I got a win over him, you know. Because I just know how good he is."

Cejudo is impressed with the skills of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion and says he is getting better:

"There's a level of respect that we have for each other… It's just awesome, man, to see how much improvement, how much better he could still get when you get, you know, somebody that's been there with them. But also understands another style of fighting. Iron sharpens iron.”

Watch the entire video of these two training with each other below:

