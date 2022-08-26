“It is what it is” - Demetrious Johnson takes us through what happened during his first fight with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson takes us through his feelings about the first time he was ever knocked out in his MMA career when he fought Adriano Moraes in 2021. 'Mighty Mouse' will be seeking to avenge this loss in the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 1.

In a video with ONE Championship on YouTube, the MMA legend Johnson rewatched his first meeting against the Brazilian ONE Flyweight World Champion. Right away, the 36-year-old US-born athlete noted the size difference. Johnson said:

“Just trying to close the distance against Adriano, he’s a long flyweight he likes to use his range and his distance to keep his opponents at bay and you know me I like to close that distance and get in his ass.”

Even while taking monstrous strikes, Johnson has a very relaxed attitude toward his opponent and his loss. He watched himself absorb strikes and said:

“He basically came with an uppercut, I was trying to get up and then I got blasted in the face and you know, I was like ‘ah s***’ but at the same time it is what it is.”

'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge this loss at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Fans can see Demetrious Johnson's full breakdown of the first match with ONE Championship below:

Game plan for Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson II

In the above video interview, Johnson outlines his thoughts towards fighting defensively versus fighting to please the fans. 'Mighty Mouse' always fights in the fastest gear even if it is riskier.

While discussing what he has planned for the upcoming fight, he said, he won't back down. Johnson explains:

“I can stand back and play distance game all day, all f****** day, and it’ll be a boring fight. This isn’t the first time that I had to fight somebody who use likes to use footwork and angles. This is nothing new. What he has presented to me is nothing new to what he faced in the past. The only thing is [that] Adriano was able to catch me.”

'Mighty Mouse' is notorious for the fast pace he sets in MMA fights. Demetrious Johnson will be looking to capture the flyweight throne when he faces Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

