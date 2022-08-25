“That’s my weakness” - Demetrious Johnson believes his pursuit of a finish is his biggest downfall

Demetrious Johnson loves to fight. The MMA legend wants to get into the ONE circle and start a firefight as quickly as possible. This fighting style has made him extremely entertaining, however, he said that this is his weakness.

Last year, in his bid to capture the ONE Flyweight World Championship against Adriano Moraes, this style got him knocked out. It was the first time in his career that 'Mighty Mouse' had ever been finished.

Leading up to the highly anticipated rematch later this week at ONE on Prime Video 1, Johnson explained that he is not a patient person. While speaking to The MMA Super-Fan, the US-born athlete said:

"I must say the most difficult thing about fighting him is obviously seeing him fight. You watch tape on somebody and you watch them fight live and I was like ‘f*ck he does do that’ and the biggest thing is he’s a very patient athlete when he goes about his fights. I’m not a patient person, like if I’m gonna go out there I’m gonna go out on my shield and then sometimes that’s my weakness that I wanna get out there and I wanna fight immediately."

Johnson will look to avenge his knockout loss at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

See the full interview with Demetrious Johnson below:

Demetrious Johnson does not want a boring fight

Demetrious Johnson does not want to fight from range and be a boring fighter. Instead, he wants to utilize a fan-pleasing style of getting in close and going to war.

In the same interview, Johnson elaborated:

"Can I play the distance game 1000% I can play that game, it’s very easy to do it, you just stay away from your opponent and never engage, it’s very boring. Fans don’t like that. And I think that’s why I would assume I’m very popular amongst the fans is that I go out there and I give it my all. If I get knocked the fuck out I’m like ‘hey, good ass knee, good ass knee, I’m gonna go home and train. I’ll be back in 3-6 months and you’re gonna see me again."

'Mighty Mouse' is working hard to please fans with this style, even if it risks getting KO'd. He continues:

"I think fans like that. I think they like to respect that mindset and attitude, I think it kinda rubs off on him. Hey it’s ok if you lose, it depends on how you move forward with it."

Fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the rematch between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

