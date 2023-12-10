Henry Cejudo and other UFC fighters commend Song Yadong for 'exposing' Chris Gutierrez in a five-round battle 

In the main event of UFC Vegas 83, Song Yadong dominated Chris Gutierrez for five straight rounds to claim a unanimous decision win. Now, many MMA fighters believe the Chinese national has exposed the blueprint to easily trump 'El Guapo.'

Since the opening round, Gutierrez was having trouble handling the Chinese national's grappling. Most grappling exchanges saw the 32-year-old ending up on the bottom position and spending the remainder of the round on the canvas.

The disparity between the duo's ground game became increasingly evident as the rounds went by, with 'El Guapo' spending almost the entire fifth on the canvas after an unsuccessful takedown attempt.

Following the bout, many UFC fighters took to social media to commend the 'Kung Fu Kid' for the dominant win while blasting Gutierrez for his lackluster showing.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was especially critical of Gutierrez's performance. In a series of posts on social media, he blasted the bantamweight star.

Three rounds into the fight, 'Triple C' said:

"Gutierrez has nice fakes, but nothing heavy is coming with them. He’s not investing in his leg kicks enough."

He then continued his criticism, saying:

"Everybody watching this is going to take him down from now on. Fighters expose other fighters."

"Championship fighters are different. Five rounds, in comparison to three, is a whole Nother league. Many fighters look good in three, but championship rounds are different. #UFCVegas83"

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"I wish O’Malley rolled to guard like that in our fight, too. Damn."

UFC featherweight contender Billy Quarantillo said:

"Gotta put your hand on your opp to try and assert dominance. 😂"

Former UFC fighter Jimi Manuwa opined:

"Good start from Gutierrez, but he Gave it away in the championship rounds."

Song Yadong calls out Petr Yan for a March showdown

Closing 2023 in style with a dominant win, Song Yadong wasted no time setting up a high-profile match-up for the following year.

Yadong is now on a two-fight win streak, and given that he is currently the No. 7-ranked contender, a few more wins should undoubtedly land him a title shot. The 'Kung Fu Kid' knows this and made a fiery call-out to former champion Petr Yan during his octagon interview:

"I'm coming for the belt. Next one, Petr, just sign the contract. Tomorrow I'm going back [to] train. I know you want to fight in March. Okay, let's go in March."

Catch Song Yadong's comments below (1:05):