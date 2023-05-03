Henry Cejudo wants to hurt "dirty Q-tip" Sean O'Malley before taking on Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo will make his return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus when he faces Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 288 this weekend. The former double champ has his eyes set on facing two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, Sean O'Malley and Alexander Volkanovski, next.

Speaking at UFC 288 media day, 'Triple C' stated:

"I wouldn't mind two tune-ups before I go against Alexander Volkanovski. Sean O'Malley, he's that dirty Q-tip, he's a privileged brat. I think we all know that and I'm going to hurt him... Sean O'Malley is next and I like that fight. I love the fact that he's tall. I love the fact that he's popular and I'm going to hurt that dude.

Henry Cejudo added that he wants to face Sean O'Malley immediately after UFC 288 before facing Alexander Volkanovski, stating:

"Right away, I want O'Malley. Make sure he listens to this, I want him right away. I want to take at least about a month off and then boom, UFC set it up. Let's set it up and let's do it in Boston. Let's do it in his backyard. That wannabe American... I have Aljo, O'Malley and then I'm going after Volkanovski and I want him in Australia. I want him in his own backyard."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on his plans after UFC 288 below (starting at the 5:05 mark):

While Cejudo has set lofty goals, he will need to get through Aljamain Sterling this weekend in order to get the opportunity to become the UFC's first three division champion. If Volkanovski is able to hold onto the featherweight title, 'Triple C' could have the chance to solidify his legacy among those who doubt him.

Henry Cejudo is unwilling to train Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor are two of just four double champs in UFC history. Both fighters are expected to return to the octagon this year after lengthy hiatuses. 'Triple C' recently revealed that he would never train 'The Notorious' due to comments made in the past, stating:

"I think he's offended too many of my good friends... I think he took things a little too far. Talking about Khabib's father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that. I get sports, and I get the entertainment side, but that's just a little too much for me... I know he would like [training], but I just couldn't. I couldn't do that to Khabib nor Ali."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Cejudo did, however, offer McGregor advice that he needs to change his stance and his aggressiveness. While 'Triple C' is set to return this weekend, 'The Notorious' does not have a date for his highly-anticipated return.

