'Her best feature is how many hard blows she can take' - Norma Dumont knows how tough Felicia Spencer is ahead of UFC Vegas 27

The last time Norma Dumont stepped inside the octagon, she put on a performance that made UFC fans take notice. In only her second outing with the promotion, the Brazilian dynamo's decision victory over Ashlee Evans-Smith suggested she was settling into her new surroundings quickly.

One or two setbacks have occurred since then to prevent Norma Dumont from following up on that victory sooner. However, this weekend she will take on Felicia Spencer at UFC Vegas 27. The bout is at featherweight, a division up from the one in which her last win was contested, and her preferred weight class.

Although Norma Dumont feels most comfortable at featherweight, the formidable nature of Spencer ensures this won't be a gentle outing. Sportskeeda was lucky enough to catch up with new Vegas resident Dumont ahead of the fight.

Norma Dumont braces for a 'tough and bloody fight'

Norma Dumont training hard

Sportskeeda: The last time we spoke, you were preparing for newcomer Erin Blanchfield. Unfortunately, the fight didn't go ahead because you missed weight. Can you detail why that weight cut didn't go according to plan? And were you surprised by the commission's decision to cancel the bout instead of, say, docking your fight purse?

Norma Dumont: I was surprised but I got the commission to cut the fight. I was very dehydrated and it could have been harmful to me. I was referred to the PI to analyze why the cut did not go as we expected. They analyzed that I was too strong for the 135-pound division. We started the process of reducing lean mass so that I can fit in the 135-pound division in a few months.

Sportskeeda: In the past, you have spoken about your struggles when it comes to cutting weight. You're a natural featherweight but the division is stagnant and you could potentially be out of action for a long time waiting on a fight there.

Did it feel fortuitous that the opportunity presented itself to fight Felicia Spencer after Danyelle Wolf pulled out? Was it offered to you or did you have to volunteer yourself for the fight?

Norma Dumont: As the PI asked me for four to five months to enter the 135 pound division, I made myself available with the UFC to fight for 145 pounds within that period. I had a full camp, and I would have loved to fight before five months passed. As soon as Felicia's fight fell, I was called with the offer and I accepted.

Sportskeeda: With no listed rankings for the featherweight division currently available, is it difficult to know where you are in the pecking order (regarding a potential title shot) in the event that you do win?

Norma Dumont: I have no interest in fighting for the title at the moment. I don't feel ready or tested enough for that. I need some more struggles within the organization.

Sportskeeda: In Felicia Spencer, you face a fighter who went the distance with Amanda Nunes and beat Megan Anderson. What do you believe are her greatest strengths?

Norma Dumont: Certainly her resilience and ability to absorb blows. Felicia has good striking and a good overall game. But nothing so impressive. However, her biggest feature is, in fact, how many hard blows she can take.

Sportskeeda: Do you believe that a convincing victory over Spencer would launch you into the conversation for the title?

Norma Dumont: I believe it would. But I have no interest at the moment.

Sportskeeda: How do you see that fight playing out?

Norma Dumont: I believe it will be a very tough and bloody three-round fight. Fans will have fun!

Sportskeeda: And lastly, Charles Oliveira became the latest Brazilian fighter to win UFC gold over the weekend. What makes Brazil such a prolific producer of brilliant fighters?

Norma Dumont: Our base is very good! The Brazilian is very strong physically and mentally, we want it so much that we are able to make it happen.

There is no light training in Brazil. This makes fighters tough and dangerous. I tell everyone, every time I see the flag of Brazil, respect it!

Because for sure, we are a problem!