"Her rivals were so small" - Challenger Natalia Diachkova says Smilla Sundell will finally meet her match at ONE Fight Night 22

Russian heavy-hitter Natalia Diachkova says it's about time for Smilla Sundell to pick on somebody her own size.

The curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 will feature arguably two of the nastiest female strikers in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

The prodigious Sundell will be tested like never before against Diachkova, who's hell-bent on ending her reign as women's strawweight Muay Thai queen at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Natalia Diachkova hasn't been shy of criticizing 'The Hurricane' in the build-up to this high-stakes five-round firefight. This time, the 29-year-old challenger downplayed Sundell's previous wins claiming it came against fighters much smaller than her.

"Because, as a rule, she didn't face the strongest opposition in the division. Her rivals were so small! And that fight with Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues], this girl is underweight," she told ONE.

'Karelian Lynx' continued:

"Have you seen Smilla's weight when she walks around in normal life? She'd never make 57 kilos in an amateur fight, because they check your weight daily."

The towering Sundell's imposing height and reach have been the bane of her opponents in ONE so far.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the 19-year-old Swedish star will handle an opponent like Diachkova with a similar frame and skillset.

Natalia Diachkova not impressed by Sundell's win over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Meanwhile, Sundell's stock skyrocketed when she brutally finished atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in their showdown last year.

However, Natalia Diachkova did not see anything special in the champ's performance.

Speaking to ONE, the Russian mauler said Rodrigues made fatal mistakes, which she won't commit at ONE Fight Night 22:

"Allycia, in my opinion, is a beauty in terms of Thai boxing. I like her but tactically she made mistakes in the fight and is not a strong finisher."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 22 on-demand, live on US Primetime free of charge.