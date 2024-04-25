"It will be a problem for her" - Natalia Diachkova says Smilla Sundell won't be able to bully her with imposing height and reach

Rising Russian Muay Thai star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova isn't at all worried about the storm she's about to face in the ring next weekend.

The 29-year-old veteran is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell for her coveted golden belt.

But while Sundell is a 5-foot-8-inch tall specimen with an insane physical advantage over her opponents, Diachkova isn't too concerned about what the teenage phenom brings to the table.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Diachkova talked about dealing with Sundell's imposing height and reach advantage, and why it won't be a problem for the Russian slugger.

'Karelian Lynx' said:

"Yes, it will be a problem for her to fight me, because her opponents were almost 20cm shorter. This is an important factor in a fight, if you don't have enough experience and understanding of how to work with the opposition of a different height."

Natalia Diachkova is confident she can get the job done against Sundell, and do what no one before her has done -- crack the code against 'The Hurricane'.

Diachkova and Sundell lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action unfold live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Natalia Diachkova wants to experience all the hype against Smilla Sundell: "I am not scared"

A fearless fighter is a dangerous one, and Russian star Natalia Diachkova is heading into her world title showdown with Smilla Sundell without an ounce of fear.

She told ONE Championship:

"I don't dwell on this at all. I am not scared. I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her, what everyone is talking about."