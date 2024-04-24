WATCH: Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova showcase unreal brutality heading into world title tussle at ONE Fight Night 22

ONE Fight Night 22 is set to take place on May 3 with a main event clash between ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell puts her world title on the line against Natalia Diachkova.

Underneath their cool demeanor and easy-living personalities are women who are always on the lookout for a standout performance and that has led to them being undefeated thus far with 'The Hurricane' on a five-fight winning streak, while Diachkova is on a four-fight win streak.

With an electric showdown set to rock the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in just a few weeks, ONE Championship sought to remind everyone just how vicious both women are inside the Circle via Instagram.

Sundell's most recent outing was in September of last year when she defeated ONE atomweight Muay Thai world titlist Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the Swedish phenom's first-ever world title defense.

As for Diachkova, she took home not only a first-round knockout of Chellina Chirino just this past March, but also a $100,000 contract from ONE Championship after going on a monster run under ONE Friday Fights.

Smilla Sundell enlists help of ONE Muay Thai world champ in training camp

Sundell has her work cut out for her against Diachkova and decided that it was time to bring out the big guns ahead of their big-time clash.

Just a few weeks ago, the Fairtex Training Center product had a special sparring session with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, even crediting him for improving her knowledge of the art of eight limbs ahead of her world title defense.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

