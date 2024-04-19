Smilla Sundell says Tawanchai has taught her a thing or two about Muay Thai: "I got some good tips from him"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is still constantly evolving as a fighter right in front of our eyes.

Alongside her great coaches at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, the world champion has been able to learn from some of her fellow ONE Championship fighters.

Smilla Sundell is in a great place already considering that she regularly trains alongside the likes of Stamp Fairtex on a daily basis.

However, in a recent interview with Tim Wheaton for Calf Kick Sports, Sundell revealed that she was able to learn some additional lessons from a different ONE world champion.

Sundell spoke about the knowledge she was able to gain from ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai in one of his seminars:

"We went for a seminar together, we went to his seminar in Bangkok, me and Matt. So that was fun. I got some good tips from him and yeah, I hope to use it in my next fight."

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell is only getting better and she will look to prove that at ONE Fight Night 22

At just 19 years old, Smilla Sundell is still very much a sponge for all the information that she can gather right now.

She has top-level experience at such a young age and this is only going to benefit her in the long run, as is learning from her fellow elite strikers.

Sundell will look to put her knowledge to the test at ONE Fight Night 22 when she defends her title against Natalia Diachkova.

In the headline spot on May 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, we will get to see another glimpse into her incredible rise and evolution as a world-class talent.

She's getting better and doing it whilst maintaining her tight grip over the strawweight division with no plans of letting go anytime soon.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

