Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell vows to bring an evolved version of herself at ONE Fight Night 22

Smilla Sundell will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3, for yet another chapter of her incredible run in ONE Championship.

The striking phenom is set to headline ONE Fight Night 22 with a defense of her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Taking on a fierce challenger, Natalia Diachkova, the world champion hopes that this fight will bring the very best out of her.

The scary thought for the contenders in the division is that at just 19 years old, we might not even be scratching the surface of what the divisional queen at her best truly looks like.

Smilla Sundell is still improving with each fight and training camp that she dedicates herself to and with that, she is always expecting to raise the bar when she steps inside the ring.

She told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that being better than last time is always her main focus:

"I hope so [that I can show a much better version of myself]. I just try to do my best every time."

Watch the full interview below:

Being better than last time is no easy task for Smilla Sundell

Being better than last time out is not necessarily a unique goal for Smilla Sundell in her career.

Constant improvement and evolution are the key for any fighter that wants to make it to the top and stay there.

The real test for Sundell is topping her incredible performances each time out as she is no regular competitor.

Her next fight comes with the challenge of trying to improve upon her win at ONE Fight Night 14 in September of last year where she defended her title.

Sundell's challenger may have stepped in on late notice but atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues didn't come to make up the numbers.

At ONE Fight Night 22, she will look to produce his best performance yet against a strawweight contender who is coming for everything she has.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

