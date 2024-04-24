“There are stronger girls out there!” - Natalia Diachkova says Smilla Sundell won’t be the toughest fight of her career

Much has been said of Smilla Sundell's terrifying power, but Natalia Diachkova isn't buying the hype.

The Russian knockout merchant will challenge Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, US primetime, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of her first world title fight in ONE Championship, Diachkova told the promotion that Sundell doesn't scare her one bit.

Natalia Diachkova expressed her confidence in facing Sundell and even downplayed what the Swedish phenom is made of.

"I don't think so," said Diachkova when asked if Sundell would be the greatest opponent in her career. "I think there are stronger girls out there."

Diachkova is one of the most intimidating female fighters of the current generation, and the 5-foot-7 striker holds a perfect 4-0 record in ONE Championship and three of those wins have come via knockout.

'The Karelian Lynx' trains under the tutelage of Algerian great Mehdi Zatout and is coming off a brutal first-round knockout win over Dutch striker Chellina Chirino.

Sundell, however, has faced some of the stiffest competition in ONE Championship.

The 19-year-old captured the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in an absolute barnburner against Filipino-American sensation Jackie Buntan at ONE 156.

Sundell is also coming off an impressive third-round knockout against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, to retain the gold at ONE Fight Night 14.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Natalia Diachkova is eager to see what Smilla Sundell is capable of in Bangkok

Natalia Diachkova doesn't lack motivation heading into possibly the biggest fight of her career.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Diachkova said she's ready to experience what the fuss is about whenever people talk about Smilla Sundell.

"I don't dwell on this at all. I am not scared, I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her, what everyone is talking about," said Diachkova.