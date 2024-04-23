ONE Fight Night 22: Challenger Natalia Diachkova sees glaring weakness in strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell's game

Rising Russian ONE Championship star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova knows exactly what she will be up against when she steps through the ring ropes to face undefeated 19-year-old phenom 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell next week.

In the towering Swede, Diachkova faces a 5-foot-8-inch tall striker with relentless aggression. Many opponents have found difficulty deciphering Sundell's style and getting past her physical advantages.

However, Diachkova believes she has Sundell's style figured out after studying 'The Hurricane' extensively, and that she has even discovered a few weaknesses.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Diachkova teased a flaw in Sundell's style.

'Karelian Lynx' said:

"I see weakness in her style. She doesn't know how to use her long limbs."

'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova will challenge 19-year-old Smilla Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. The two do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Natalia Diachkova can't wait to capture gold for herself: "I want to get my own"

'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova won't settle for anything less than becoming a world champion on her own merit.

The 29-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout is confident she can score a massive upset and take out 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22. She added:

"I'm gonna try to take the belt, but at the same time, I didn't take any pictures with the belt because I want to get my own, and take pictures with my own belt. So let's see."