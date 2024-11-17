"Herb Dean made a mistake" - MMA community reacts to bloody UFC 309 heavyweight clash getting waved off after doctor's intervention

A heavyweight contest at UFC 309 was called off due to a doctor's intervention. This has sparked reactions from MMA fans worldwide. Many applauded the doctor's decision to end the bout, while others believed that the referee in charge, Herb Dean, should have called it off sooner.

Marcin Tybura squared off against Jhonata Diniz on the early preliminary card of UFC 309, which is currently taking place at Madison Square Garden. Tybura entered the bout after a first-round submission loss to Serghei Spivac in their rematch at UFC Vegas 95.

Meanwhile, in his recent octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 95, Diniz took on Karl Williams and secured a unanimous decision win. He was then set to face Derrick Lewis at UFC Edmonton. However, Lewis withdrew from their bout due to an illness.

Tybura inflicted serious damage on Diniz by delivering crushing elbows on his face, leaving the latter exposed and covered in blood. Despite Diniz's attempts to get back on his feet, the Polish fighter continued his devastating attacks.

Before the start of the third round, the cage-side doctor examined the 33-year-old and determined he was unable to compete, culminating in a knockout victory for Tybura and the first defeat of Diniz's professional MMA career.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan praised the doctor for stopping the fight, writing:

''The doctor stopped the fight. Good stoppage. Herb Dean made a mistake not stopping that. Good for the doctor. #UFC309''

Another expressed his support for Diniz's quick recovery, writing:

''Thanks for the update! It’s unfortunate to hear the fight had to end that way, but the fighter's health always comes first. Hoping for a speedy recovery for Diniz! #UFC309''

Other fans wrote:

''Herb shoulds stopped it anyways tbf''

''Absolutely brutal! What a warrior for wanting to continue.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to ESPN MMA's X post

