Herbert Burns opens up about his brother Gilbert being tested positive for COVID-19

Herbert Burns reacts to his brother, Gilbert, being removed from UFC 251.

Herbert Burns recalls being in similar position and says God has a bigger plan for his brother.

UFC 250: Dunham v Burns

Herbert Burns is the brother of welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns. Herbert Burns has definitely grown beyond his brother's identity and has emerged as an independent fighter with his own record. Gilbert Burns has already gone 2-0 in 2020 with this also being his debut year in the UFC.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Herbert Burns decided to explain what it was like to hear the news of his brother's positive coronavirus test. Herbert Burns detailed the entire incident. He first said that his test had come negative and he was waiting for his brother's tests. Later, news came to Herbert Burns that both of them had tested positive.

“It was crazy,” Herbert Burns said. “He was woken up in the morning, the UFC said they were going to his room to test him again. My test result came back negative a bit later, at around 2 p.m. And then the UFC came and said his first test came back positive, and so did Vagner’s. The news of Greg Jones’ also testing positive came later.”

🇺🇸 ☞ Strong people stand up for themselves, but strong people stand up for others. Are you looking just for yourself? Or are you ready to help others? In a world where social pressures can cause you to turn your back… https://t.co/WqGGUtoyye — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) July 6, 2020

Herbert Burns further added that the decision to not compete was indeed a tough one. He said that his brother had trained really hard and wanted to fight at the event. Herbert Burns also said that God had something better planned for his brother.

“It’s tough, a very complicated situation,” Herbert said. “‘Durinho’ trained really hard, he was fine — and I believe he will be able to conquer this belt for Brazil, for us, but some things are out of our control. You have to let it in God’s hands now. If He took this opportunity from ‘Durinho’s’ hands now it’s because something better will come down the line.”

Herbert Burns recalls being in similar position

Herbert Burns himself has been in a similar situation. Herbert Burns recalled his time in the ONE FC where he was supposed to fight for the title but couldn't because of some reasons. Herbert Burns added that he tried to control the situation but ended up never fighting for the title.

“I’ve been in similar situations before,” Herbert Burns said, “When I was fighting for ONE Championship and never, ever got the chance to fight for the belt. I was very frustrated and couldn’t accept it, I wanted to control the situation and ended up never fighting for the belt there."