  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Here for it champ" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria dropping major UFC White House main event feature hint by offering a "bet" 

"Here for it champ" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria dropping major UFC White House main event feature hint by offering a "bet" 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 26, 2025 07:54 GMT
Fans on Ilia Topuria
Fans on Ilia Topuria's recent UFC White House bet. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria appears confident about featuring on the UFC White House event next. The reigning UFC lightweight champion recently took to social media to challenge his followers to a "bet" about him competing in the main event of the special card.

Ad

The highly anticipated UFC White House event is set to go down next year as part of the America250 celebrations and will undoubtedly feature some of the promotion's biggest superstars. The octagon will be placed on the South Lawn of the White House, with the fighters reportedly set to walk out for their bouts from the Oval Office.

While UFC megastars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have already staked their claim on the headlining spot, Topuria recently hinted at him pipping them in an X post and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Who wants to bet with me that I’m the main event at the White House?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon flocked to the Topuria's post's comments section to express their reactions.

Ad

UFC veteran Derek Brunson backed Topuria and wrote:

"Here for it champ."

Another fan wrote:

"Conor vs. Topuria, book it. It will break the internet."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @TopuriaIlia on X
Screenshots from @TopuriaIlia on X

Michael Bisping reacts to Ilia Topuria calling out Terence Crawford for a boxing match

Michael Bisping believes a Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria fight could materialize. The UFC icon recently shared his thoughts on Topuria calling out Crawford for a boxing match and claimed the bout could be possible with Dana White's help.

Ad

In a YouTube video, Bisping pointed out White's involvement in the Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez title fight and explained how the UFC CEO could be open to allowing one of his champions to try his hand in the squared circle. He said:

"You've got all the boxing fans and then you've got all the MMA fans, and of course, you've got Dana White in the middle... Dana just did business with Terence Crawford. Ilia Topuria is under contract with the UFC. So, it's not unbelievable to think of a world where this might happen. It's just, would Crawford lower himself? Would he want to step in the ring with somebody like that? You never know because what else is there out there for him?"
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications