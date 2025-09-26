"Here for it champ" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria dropping major UFC White House main event feature hint by offering a "bet" 

Ilia Topuria appears confident about featuring on the UFC White House event next. The reigning UFC lightweight champion recently took to social media to challenge his followers to a &quot;bet&quot; about him competing in the main event of the special card.The highly anticipated UFC White House event is set to go down next year as part of the America250 celebrations and will undoubtedly feature some of the promotion's biggest superstars. The octagon will be placed on the South Lawn of the White House, with the fighters reportedly set to walk out for their bouts from the Oval Office.While UFC megastars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have already staked their claim on the headlining spot, Topuria recently hinted at him pipping them in an X post and wrote:&quot;Who wants to bet with me that I’m the main event at the White House?&quot;Fans soon flocked to the Topuria's post's comments section to express their reactions.UFC veteran Derek Brunson backed Topuria and wrote:&quot;Here for it champ.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Conor vs. Topuria, book it. It will break the internet.&quot;Check out some more reactions below:Screenshots from @TopuriaIlia on XMichael Bisping reacts to Ilia Topuria calling out Terence Crawford for a boxing matchMichael Bisping believes a Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria fight could materialize. The UFC icon recently shared his thoughts on Topuria calling out Crawford for a boxing match and claimed the bout could be possible with Dana White's help.In a YouTube video, Bisping pointed out White's involvement in the Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez title fight and explained how the UFC CEO could be open to allowing one of his champions to try his hand in the squared circle. He said:&quot;You've got all the boxing fans and then you've got all the MMA fans, and of course, you've got Dana White in the middle... Dana just did business with Terence Crawford. Ilia Topuria is under contract with the UFC. So, it's not unbelievable to think of a world where this might happen. It's just, would Crawford lower himself? Would he want to step in the ring with somebody like that? You never know because what else is there out there for him?&quot;