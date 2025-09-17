Ilia Topuria doubles down on Terence Crawford callout while firing back at boxing champ's recent comments: "Your memory fails you"

UFC lighweight champion Ilia Topuria has intensified his verbal attacks on Terence Crawford after the latter's recent interview with Ariel Helwani.The rivalry between began after Topuria called out Crawford following his victory over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Crawford dismissed the idea of fighting Topuria and claimed that the Spaniard is merely &quot;trying to clout chase.&quot;Topuria responded to Crawford's comments on X, writing:&quot;You say you’re an MMA fan but you don’t even know who I am… interesting. The first time we met you told me ‘good luck this week with your fight.’ Your memory fails you… and soon your chin will too. I’ll represent the entire MMA community. Pound-for-pound #1 in real fights vs. the pound-for-pound boxer.&quot;For context, Crawford defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision to become the undisputed and The Ring super middleweight champion on Sept. 14. With this win, he became the first male boxer to claim undisputed titles in three weight classes. Topuria, one of the most accomplished MMA fighters and a two-division UFC champion, has created waves with his callout of 'Bud'.Terence Crawford dismisses Ilia Topuria's popularity and star powerDuring the aforementioned appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Terence Crawford was asked if he would be interested in facing Ilia Topuria in a crossover boxing match. Crawford dismissed the idea, citing a lack of financial incentive.When Helwani referenced the commercial success of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, one of the biggest crossover boxing matches of all time, Crawford asserted that he does not consider Topuria to be as big of a star as McGregor, stating:&quot;He's nowhere near the level of Conor McGregor. Let's be real. Stop it. Don't ever compare him with Conor. Conor was [on the top] and Topuria [is not there yet]... I've never seen him fight, and I have seen Conor McGregor fight a lot of times. It's night and day. You know they're night and day, don't ever try to say they're on the same level.&quot;Check out Terence Crawford's comments here.