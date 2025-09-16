Claressa Shields goes nuclear on Ilia Topuria over Terence Crawford callout 

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 16, 2025 05:35 GMT
Claressa Shields (right) rips into Ilia Topuria (left) for calling out boxing icon. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Claressa Shields recently issued a bold one-line response to Ilia Topuria challenging Terence Crawford to a fight. The iconic women's boxing superstar slammed the reigning UFC lightweight champion's callout with a bold preview of how his fight against 'Bud' will go.

For context, Topuria has been angling for a fight against Crawford for the past few weeks. However, the boxing superstar consistently dismissed Topuria and didn't appear interested in facing the UFC champion in the squared circle. Topuria notably renewed his callout after Crawford used his walkout song before his undisputed super middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez last weekend.

In an X post, Topuria slammed Crawford using 'Cancion Del Mariachi' by Antonio Banderas as his walkout song and wrote:

"First he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him."

Shields shared Topuria's X post and quoted her one-line response, writing:

"Shut up, he’d kick your a** too!!"
Terence Crawford reacts to Ilia Topuria calling him out for a fight

Terence Crawford recently addressed Ilia Topuria challenging him for a fight, and dismissed the notion of a boxing match between them being comparable to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor clash in 2017.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Crawford shut down the possibility of facing Topuria in the squared circle and said:

"To be honest, I’ve never even seen this dude fight, I’m not going to lie. I’m not worried about that guy at all. It’s crazy how things work. I didn’t even know who he was."

He continued:

"What money would I get out of fighting him? Tell me how much I’d get out of fighting him. He’s not nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Let’s be real. Stop it. Don’t ever compare him to Conor. Conor was [up top], he’s [way lower]. Like I said, I don’t know this guy. I’ve never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA. Maybe I’m slipping, maybe he’s a good fighter. I don’t know. But I’ve honestly never seen this guy fight, for sure." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
