  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Don’t ever compare him to Conor" - Terence Crawford slams Ilia Topuria's call out

"Don’t ever compare him to Conor" - Terence Crawford slams Ilia Topuria's call out

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:47 GMT
Terence Crawford (right) reacts to Ilia Topuria
Terence Crawford (right) reacts to Ilia Topuria's (left) latest callout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Terence Crawford recently reacted to Ilia Topuria's fight callout. The Nebraska native dismissed Topuria as a viable opponent for him and rubbished the notion of 'El Matador' being "on the level" of Conor McGregor.

Ad

Crawford is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez last weekend. Before that fight, 'Bud' was boldly called out by Topuria, who vowed to finish the boxing icon in the squared circle. However, Crawford wasn't interested and made it clear that he wasn't interested in facing Topuria.

Topuria renewed his pursuit of Crawford after the Nebraska native used the reigning UFC lightweight king's walkout song before his fight against Alvarez. Once again, Crawford was forced to dismiss Topuria's challenge.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the boxing icon further rubbished the notion that a fight between him and Topuria would mirror the Floyd Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in 2017 and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"To be honest, I’ve never even seen this dude fight, I’m not going to lie. I’m not worried about that guy at all. It’s crazy how things work. I didn’t even know who he was."
Ad

He continued:

"What money would I get out of fighting him? Tell me how much I’d get out of fighting him. He’s not nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Let’s be real. Stop it. Don’t ever compare him to Conor. Conor was [up top], he’s [way lower]. Like I said, I don’t know this guy. I’ve never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA. Maybe I’m slipping, maybe he’s a good fighter. I don’t know. But I’ve honestly never seen this guy fight, for sure." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Ad
Ad

Ilia Topuria responds to Terence Crawford using his walkout song

Ilia Topuria seemingly wasn't happy about Terence Crawford using his song during his walkout for the Canelo Alvarez fight. Crawford notably walked out to the 'Cancion Del Mariachi' song by Antonio Banderas.

In an X post, the reigning UFC lightweight champion called out Crawford for using the song that he usually walks out to and wrote:

Ad
"First he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications