"Don’t ever compare him to Conor" - Terence Crawford slams Ilia Topuria's call out

Terence Crawford recently reacted to Ilia Topuria's fight callout. The Nebraska native dismissed Topuria as a viable opponent for him and rubbished the notion of 'El Matador' being &quot;on the level&quot; of Conor McGregor.Crawford is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez last weekend. Before that fight, 'Bud' was boldly called out by Topuria, who vowed to finish the boxing icon in the squared circle. However, Crawford wasn't interested and made it clear that he wasn't interested in facing Topuria.Topuria renewed his pursuit of Crawford after the Nebraska native used the reigning UFC lightweight king's walkout song before his fight against Alvarez. Once again, Crawford was forced to dismiss Topuria's challenge.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the boxing icon further rubbished the notion that a fight between him and Topuria would mirror the Floyd Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in 2017 and said:&quot;To be honest, I’ve never even seen this dude fight, I’m not going to lie. I’m not worried about that guy at all. It’s crazy how things work. I didn’t even know who he was.&quot;He continued:&quot;What money would I get out of fighting him? Tell me how much I’d get out of fighting him. He’s not nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Let’s be real. Stop it. Don’t ever compare him to Conor. Conor was [up top], he’s [way lower]. Like I said, I don’t know this guy. I’ve never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA. Maybe I’m slipping, maybe he’s a good fighter. I don’t know. But I’ve honestly never seen this guy fight, for sure.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]Ilia Topuria responds to Terence Crawford using his walkout songIlia Topuria seemingly wasn't happy about Terence Crawford using his song during his walkout for the Canelo Alvarez fight. Crawford notably walked out to the 'Cancion Del Mariachi' song by Antonio Banderas.In an X post, the reigning UFC lightweight champion called out Crawford for using the song that he usually walks out to and wrote:&quot;First he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him.&quot;