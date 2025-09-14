  • home icon
  • "I’ll teach you how to dance" - Ilia Topuria issues fiery response to Terence Crawford over walkout song, threatens Canelo Alvarez after

"I'll teach you how to dance" - Ilia Topuria issues fiery response to Terence Crawford over walkout song, threatens Canelo Alvarez after

By Subham
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:52 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) issues chilling warning to Terence Crawford (right) over walkout song. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (left) issues chilling warning to Terence Crawford (right) over walkout song. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Newly minted UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria does not seem happy that Terence Crawford used the same walkout song that he uses. This Saturday, Crawford and Canelo Alvarez headlined the event dubbed 'The Fight of the Century,' which was streamed live on Netflix.

Before the main event commenced, Crawford had a Mexican-themed ring walk, as he walked out to the song titled "Canción Del Mariachi" by Antonio Banderas, which Topuria also uses.

The two fighters have been trading barbs online for some time, and now Topuria has sent a chilling warning to 'Bud' over the walkout song. 'El Matador', posted on X:

"First he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

During the post-fight conference, Crawford, however, revealed other reasons why he chose this song and confessed that he was unaware that Topuria also uses the same track.

Terence Crawford recently dismissed Ilia Topuria's bold claims

After knocking out UFC greats, including Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria now sits at the top of the UFC pound-for-pound ranking.

The Georgian Spaniard has claimed that he can put Terence Crawford to sleep in the "first contact" in a ring. Topuria posted on X:

"I won't talk about what would happen between me and Crawford in an octagon, I'll talk about what would happen in a ring. I put him to sleep in the first contact."

During a recent media day event, Crawford, however, mocked Topuria and took a dig at the latter's past comments, saying:

"That dude's drunk. You know, a lot of MMA guys, they drink a lot, so he must have been on that alcohol that day."
Quick Links

Edited by Subham
