Terence Crawford shares four word reaction as he goes on a trolling spree on Canelo Alvarez fans following historic boxing win

Terence Crawford hit back at his critics following his impressive win in a superfight against Canelo Alvarez.Crawford moved up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight belts. The two boxing superstars headlined the event billed as 'The Fight of the Century' on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.'Bud' displayed his superiority throughout the 12 rounds, displaying sharp combinations while dodging Alvarez's attacks. He put up an outstanding display in front of 70,482 fans and defeated the Mexican by unanimous decision. As a result, he became the first male fighter in the four-belt era to win undisputed titles across three divisions.Championship Rounds shared a clip of Crawford's remarks on Netflix's Instagram handle, following his victory, where he thanked his supporters:''What's up Netflix? It's your boy Terence Crawford. Thank you to all my supporters, I told y'all, I was gonna win. I know a lot of them fans are going home crying like I said. But, shout out to all the fans that came supported me.''Crawford then took to X and wrote:''For all the nobodies''The Omaha, Nebraska native previously held the undisputed super lightweight and welterweight titles before capturing the WBA super welterweight belt from Israil Madrimov in August last year. This made him a four-division world champion.Meanwhile, Alvarez was coming off a unanimous decision victory against William Scull earlier this year, which saw him become undisputed in the super middleweight division twice.During his post-fight interview, the 35-year-old acknowledged his performance, saying:''I'm a winner for being here. There's no defeat here. The fact that I'm here makes me already a winner. I've done everything in my career. I've come to actually take risks and that's what I did. I take risks.&quot; [H/t: ESPN]