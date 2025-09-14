Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Full video highlights 

In his second fight of the year, Canelo Alvarez faced Terence Crawford, who moved up two weight classes to face the Mexican superstar for his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles in a 12-round fight. The two headlined 'The Fight of the Century', a boxing event held on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.In May, Alvarez faced William Scull in a super middleweight title unification bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing a unanimous decision victory. The 35-year-old handed Scull his first professional defeat and became a two-time undisputed super middleweight kingpin.Meanwhile, Crawford is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov last August, capturing the WBA super welterweight title. As a result, the Omaha, Nebraska native became a four-division champion. He entered the fight undefeated and was aiming to become undisputed in three divisions.Check out Terence Crawford's walkout below:Check out Canelo Alvarez making his way to the boxing ring below:The opening round saw both fighters land shots on each other, and the action continued in the second round, with Alvarez focusing on Crawford's body, who was excellent at controlling distance. 'Bud' began the fourth round on an aggressive note, showcasing his combinations.In the sixth round, the American landed a left hand while evading Alvarez's attacks.Along with offence, Crawford was able to demonstrate remarkable defense.Alvarez and Crawford exchanged hard blows in the ninth round, resulting in an accidental headbutt.After 12-rounds of intense action, Crawford was declared the winner via unanimous decision. Two judges scored the contest 115-113, and one scored it 116-112 in his favor.Check out the fight outcome below: