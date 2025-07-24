  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ilia Topuria wants UFC to let him face winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight: "They did it with Conor, why not with me?"

Ilia Topuria wants UFC to let him face winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight: "They did it with Conor, why not with me?"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 24, 2025 05:04 GMT
Ilia Topuria (middle) wants to fight either Terence Crawford (left) or Canelo Alvarez (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (middle) wants to fight either Terence Crawford (left) or Canelo Alvarez (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria recently opened up about wanting to step inside the squared circle for a high-profile boxing match against the winner of the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. He also expressed hope that the UFC would allow him to do so while under contract, like they did for Conor McGregor.

Ad

Topuria beat Charles Oliveira via first-round knockout to win the lightweight championship at UFC 317 last month. Before that, the undefeated MMA superstar dispatched Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski via statement knockouts at UFC 308 last October and at UFC 298 last February, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given his skyrocketing stardom and perceived invincibility in the cage, it appears Topuria is ready to go down the McGregor route and take on a professional boxer. Like the Irishman's high-profile boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, Topuria has a big-money fight against Alvarez or Crawford on his mind.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Alvarez and Crawford are notably set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight in September in Las Vegas. During a recent stream with the NELK Boys, Topuria voiced his desire to fight in the squared circle and said:

Ad
"It doesn't matter even if I have fights [left] in the UFC, you can always ask them to let you do boxing. They did it with Conor, why not with me? I would love to go to boxing. I would love to go up against the winner of Canelo and Crawford. Canelo because he was my idol, always respectful to everyone. I have to try, why not?"
Ad
Ad

Caneo Alvarez addresses potential Ilia Topuria boxing super fight

Last month, Canelo Alvarez addressed a potential fight against Ilia Topuria in the boxing ring after the UFC superstar made it clear that he admires the Mexican boxer and would love to face him someday.

During a pre-fight press conference ahead of his Terence Crawford clash, Alvarez fielded a question about a potential Topuria fight and said:

Ad
"First of all, I have never seen him fight a full fight, but I really love him and respect him a lot, and I admire and thank him. I have a lot of gratitude for fighters who take a little bit of my fighting and respect it, it’s awesome to see other fighters like me. Let’s see, in terms of fighting him, first things first, let’s worry about this now."
Ad

Watch the full clip below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications