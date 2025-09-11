"That dude drunk" - Terence Crawford responds to Ilia Topuria's fight callout ahead of Canelo Alvarez showdown

It appears Terence Crawford isn't taking Ilia Topuria's fight callout too seriously. The boxing icon recently addressed Topuria's recent comments and jokingly theorized that alcohol may have had something to do with it.For context, Topuria recently shared his preview of a potential boxing match against Crawford in an X post. Seemingly dismissing Crawford's incredible boxing pedigree, the Georgian-born Spanish fighter notably vowed to KO the iconic pugilist.Ahead of his fight against Canelo Alvarez this weekend, Crawford addressed Topuria's comments at a pre-fight media day presser and said:&quot;That dude’s drunk. A lot of MMA guys, they drink a lot, so he must have been on that alcohol that day.&quot;Topuria is notably coming off a first-round knockout win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June. 'El Matador' won the vacant UFC lightweight title and became the tenth multi-division champion in promotional history. Meanwhile, Crawford is set to challenge for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight title next. He's coming off a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov last August.Terence Crawford reacts to Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fightTerence Crawford recently shared his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. The boxing icon doesn't believe that the Davis-Paul fight is real and questions their weight disparity.In an interview on the Full Send MMA podcast, Crawford addressed the upcoming Davis-Paul fight scheduled for November and said:&quot;I have no reaction. I don't know what's going to happen with a 135-pounder going up against a 200-pounder, you know. If it's scripted, then it's going to be good for them and for the fans to watch.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think it's not a real fight. It can't be a real fight because they're not on the same weight, so it's more of an exhibition... I think they're going to go in there and spar. I don't think it's going to be, 'You try to go kill me, and I'm trying to kill you.' It's like, 'Let's go in there and get this money.' It's more of a business tactic than anything.&quot;