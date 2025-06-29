"He'll surpass McGregor," "Once in a generation fighter" - Fans go wild as Ilia Topuria smashes another milestone on historic UFC 317 night

Ilia Topuria has smashed records once again with a historic victory against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 to capture the lightweight title. Topuria's recent success has drawn comparisons with Irish megastar Conor McGregor.

Topruia came into the bout on the back of consecutive knockout victories over two former champions. He was oozing confidence and disposed of Oliveira in Round 1 via a vicious knockout. Topuria has now established himself as a dominant force in the UFC and is eyeing a potential first title defense against Paddy Pimblett to add to his résumé.

His success and rising star power in the promotion are now drawing comparisons to former double-champion McGregor, who followed a similar path to glory. 'The Notorious' first claimed the featherweight title with a first-round knockout of Jose Aldo, then went on to capture the lightweight strap by defeating Eddie Alvarez.

'El Matador' has crossed the ten million milestone in Instagram followers after his recent win. On the other hand, the Irishman has amassed over 46 million Instagram followers over the years—more than any other MMA personality. However, many fight fans believe the Georgian-Spaniard could eventually surpass McGregor in popularity.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform. One user wrote:

"He'll surpass McGregor."

Fan's comment. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Another fan commented:

"Once in a generation fighter."

Fan's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Others commented:

"Dude's a beast, numbers don't lie.💪"

"Crazy what buying followers can do 😂😭"

"Y’all really think bro took the time out of his day to buy followers😂. Man, I'm telling ya y’all fans are deluded."

"They are believing in him now. He is going to retire unbeaten. Don’t see anyone beating him."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ilia Topuria faces off with Paddy Pimblett after UFC 317 win

Ilia Topuria faced off with surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon after his win against Charles Oliveira.

'El Matador' and Pimblett exchanged barbs during an intense face-off and promised to knock out the Englishman in a potential future bout. He said:

"I'm going to take your head off. I'm going to submit you. I'm going to put my balls on your forehead, you little pu**y."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:52):

