Ilia Topuria delivers ice-cold prediction during intense face-off with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 317

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 29, 2025 08:54 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) shares prediction for potential bout against Paddy Pimblett. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (left) shares prediction for potential bout against Paddy Pimblett. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Newly minted UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has shared his prediction for a potential showdown against Paddy Pimblett during his face-off with the Englishman in the aftermath of his UFC 317 headliner.

Topuria vacated the featherweight title to move up in weight and pursue the 155-pound championship. In his lightweight debut against Charles Oliveira, he looked better than ever, showing no signs of struggle despite the perceived size disadvantage.

'El Matador' shook the MMA world by securing a vicious Round 1 knockout victory against 'do Bronx' moments ago. He achieved his ambition of becoming a two-weight champion and is now eyeing a potential bout against 'The Baddy' for his first title defense.

also-read-trending Trending

Topuria has firmly established himself as a dominant force in the UFC, extending his undefeated record to 17-0. He has secured devastating knockout victories over former champions in each of his last three bouts. Meanwhile, Pimblett has surged through the lightweight rankings since his promotional debut in 2021. He is undefeated in the UFC and has secured an impressive TKO win against Michael Chandler in his last outing.

'El Matador' and Pimblett engaged in an intense face-off during Topuria's octagon interview, and the Georgian-Spaniard delivered a chilling knockout prediction during their heated verbal exchange, and then proceeded to shove the Scouser while holding onto his two UFC belts. He said:

"I'm going to take your head off. I'm going to submit you. I'm going to put my balls on your forehead, you little pu**y."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:52):

youtube-cover
