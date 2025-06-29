Ilia Topuria ranks his top three knockouts following vicious KO of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria made history after knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. The Spaniard became the first-ever undefeated two-division champion in UFC history after stopping 'Do Bronx' with a brutal combination in Round 1. The victory marks Topuria's third consecutive knockout win. Furthermore, all three wins have come against either a current or former UFC champion.

'El Matador' knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the featherweight title. He then successfully defended the belt against Max Holloway at UFC 308, becoming the first fighter ever to finish Holloway via knockout. Given his incredible three-right streak, the lightweight champion was asked to rank his top three knockout wins while talking to the media.

The 28-year old said:

"I would rank Volk in the first place, Max Holloway in the second one and Charles in the third one. Volk was the hardest one."

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments below (1:59:25):

Topuria extended his MMA record to 17-0 following his win over Oliveira. The two-division champion had previously declared that he was the "next level" of mixed martial arts, and he has gone out and proved that time and time again.

The day before his clash with the Brazilian, 'El Matador' uploaded footage of him celebrating his 'win' over Oliveira. The footage caused a stir amongst fans, some of whom felt that Topuria may be prematurely celebrating. However, the 28-year old delivered on his prediction of a first-round knockout win against the former lightweight champion, and he did so in violent fashion.

Check out footage of Topuria beating Oliveira below:

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett share heated face-off at UFC 317

The vacant lightweight title was on the line at UFC 317 when Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira went to war in the main event of the pay-per-view card. No.1 ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan, as well as No.3 ranked contender Justin Gaethje, were both side octagon-side for the event. Gaethje had previously stated that if he did not receive a title shot in his next offering, he would likely retire from MMA.

But following Topuria's brutal KO win over 'Do Bronx', neither Tsarukyan nor 'The Highlight' entered the octagon to share a face-off with the new champion. Instead, Paddy Pimblett was called into the octagon by Joe Rogan, where a heated face-off ensued.

Pimblett and Topuria have shared beef for several years, and it appears the UFC may give them a chance to settle their issues later this year.

Catch Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett's face-off below:

