"Overconfidence?” - Fans divided as Ilia Topuria celebrates his “victory” over Charles Oliveira 24 hours before their UFC 317 clash

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliviera will go to war for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28. However, with the fight still a full day away, the Spaniard has already begun his victory celebrations. Topuria has exuded unwavering confidence since making his promotional debut in 2020.

Prior to his fight with Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 298, 'El Matador' changed his Instagram bio to declare himself the "champion of the world."

He has maintained the same level of self-belief ahead of his clash with Oliveira. However, his victory celebrations have divided the MMA fanbase, with some fans supporting Topuria's brash behavior, while others have predicted that it will come back to haunt him.

After the ceremonial weigh-ins held on June 27, 'El Matador' took to X to share footage of himself alongside family and friends celebrating in a restaurant with the following caption:

"Thanks for celebrating the victory with me"

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

One fan wondered if the former featherweight champion was entering UFC 317 with too much confidence, as @fanoffight wrote:

"Overconfidence? Only time will tell"

Another fan wrote:

"Charles has definitely got this now"

Other fans erupted in debate about whether or not the post would backfire, writing:

"He's going to submit the best submission artist in UFC history tomorrow night."

"Hopefully this isn't a premature celebration"

"Bro's manifestation is crazy"

Screenshot of fan reactions to Topuria celebrating his 'win' over Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria predicts an early knockout win over Charles Oliveira

UFC 317 will see two of the sport's most exciting fighters clash in the main event, with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira both extremely confident that they will walk away victorious.

'Do Bronx' holds the record for the most victories via finish in UFC history. However, Topuria has won six of his eight UFC fights via finish, and the consensus is that, regardless of the result, the fight will not go the distance.

'El Matador' recently shared his prediction for the upcoming clash during an interview with Ariel Helwani. He said this:

"You can never count [Oliveira] out because he's a dangerous guy. He has the most finishes in UFC history, but I don't know, I have faced those kind of situations... The only thing he has to do is show up, and I'm going to do the rest... I'm going to finish him in the first round... He walks forward. This is all I need."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Charles Oliveira below (15:00):

