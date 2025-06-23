UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The International Fight Week is set to feature the highly anticipated UFC 317 event on June 28. The pay-per-view card taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, promises a thrilling night of action with a diverse roster of fighters from several divisions. The renowned arena in Las Vegas was last occupied by the multibillion dollar MMA organization on March 8, when it hosted the UFC 313 program.

Former featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria will be hoping to become a two-division champion when he faces Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight throne. Meanwhile, the Brazilian is aiming to reclaim his title by putting on a dominating performance against Topuria.

In the co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his throne against emerging contender Kai Kara-France as many expect their contest to be an explosive one.

What time is the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight?

The UFC 317 pay-per-view card consists of 12 fights in total, featuring nine ranked fighters. The early prelims starts at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on June 28, followed by preliminary bouts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. The main card will begin at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

How to watch the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight?

UFC 317's early preliminary round is available to the American audience on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN +. The prelims can also be streamed on ESPN. However, the main card is available for pay-per-view on ESPN+ for $79.99.

Fight fans in the UK will be able to watch the entire evening's action on TNT Sports. The full event will air live on Sony LIV in India. JioTV will also be providing free live streaming of the event for Jio users.

Main Card Fighters

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira (vacant UFC lightweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Kai Kara-France (UFC flyweight championship)

Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van (flyweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Payton Tallbott vs. Felipe Lima (bantamweight)

Preliminary Card Fighters

Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (featherweight)

Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez (women’s strawweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Early preliminary card fighters

Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey (middleweight)

Jhonta Diniz vs. Alvin Hines (heavyweight)

Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith (welterweight)

