How much money did Conor McGregor make fighting Floyd Mayweather?

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, both popular for being the golden geese in their respective disciplines, locked horns back in August 2017. It was a boxing match that was dubbed 'The Money Fight'.

As the name suggests, the event raised a massive amount of money and both fighters went back with heavy paychecks. While 'The Notorious' was guaranteed a paycheck of $30 million, 'Money' Mayweather had the guarantee of receiving $130 million.

However, both fighters went home with much more than what was guaranteed. According to Forbes, Conor McGregor gathered a cumulative amount of roughly $85 million. On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather raked in an unimaginable $275 million.

Of course, when two of the best professional fighters of our time break boundaries and fight each other, the entire world is going to tune in. And tune in it did.

According to Forbes, the event gathered 4.3 million PPV buys in addition to a $55 million gate, making it one of the most financially successful events in the history of boxing, second only to the Mayweather-Pacquiao matchup.

The build-up surrounding the event was inevitably boosted with the help of Conor McGregor and his infamous propensity for trash talk.

Throughout the promotional tour leading to the event, Conor made sure that he did as much as he could to have Floyd Maywether on the psychological backfoot, moving entire crowds as he took jabs at the multi-division champion.

Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor's trash talk during their press tour has riled up the "vintage Mayweather" https://t.co/T4WCUYYE8O pic.twitter.com/IGyBRt1VDu — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 16, 2017

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: Did it meet the fighting world's expectations?

There is no telling how a fight may pan out. No matter how evenly matched two fighters may be, the world of combat sports can never be a space for spontaneous predictions. Luckily, 'The Money Fight' gave the viewers their money's worth.

Conor McGregor stepped into the realm of professional boxing during his hiatus from MMA. He held the deserving reputation of a great fighter inside the Octagon. Switching his discipline to face one of the greatest to ever don the boxing gloves sure was a courageous move, but that's just how the Irish superstar works.

Floyd Mayweather came out of retirement to ensure a seemingly easy but rewarding payday. And while 'Money' was successful in pushing his unbeaten record to an all-time high of 50-0, the fight did not disappoint.

Conor was obviously outmatched in terms of experience inside the ring and in-ring smarts. Nevertheless, the fight lasted for 10 rounds, which is much more than the majority of people were expecting it would. Conor McGregor managed to last that long against Floyd Mayweather by consistently looking for ways to escape the latter's relentless pressure and dish out strikes in his own unique way.

Ultimately, Floyd won via TKO in the 10th round.