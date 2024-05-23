"Here comes another lawsuit" - Fans react as Dillon Danis shares seemingly fake DMs from Ryan Garcia

In light of Ryan Garcia's ongoing drug usage investigation, Dillon Danis has revealed text messages sent to him from the boxer in response to his previous comments. Fans, however, are skeptical of the legitimacy of the posted photos.

Since the news of Garcia's reported failed drug test broke, Danis — like many other fighters — has been outwardly critical of the 25-year-old. On May 23, the former Bellator fighter shared an alleged response sent to him by Garcia.

The supposed texts read:

"Bro f*** you keep calling me a cheater Imma catch you I ain't about that God s*** I just play it online in real life I'll kill you... F*** the kids all over the world they don't mean s*** to me all I care is about me, my p**** and money... Keep dragging my name through the water I'm suing you next."

Several fans found the post comedic but questioned the legitimacy of the text messages, doubting that Garcia had actually sent them. One fan suspected the post would trigger an upcoming lawsuit from the boxer, commenting:

"Here comes another lawsuit"

Other fans commented:

"This is as real as you winning against Logan"

"Damn it's gonna be a caliente summer. Lawsuits left n right"

"Dillon is the king of exposing people"

"Dude named a random contact Ryan Garcia and instantly think we gonna believe it's him"

View more fan reactions to Dillon Danis and Ryan Garcia's alleged text messages below:

Fans reacting to Dillon Danis' alleged text messages from Ryan Garcia [via @dillondanis on X]

Dillon Danis claims he has agreed to a fight with Ryan Garcia

The text messages were not the first time Dillon Danis posted alleged messages he received from Ryan Garcia, as the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu grappler pulled nearly the same stunt on May 14 with Instagram messages.

When the news of Garcia's positive drug test was at its peak, Danis tweeted a screenshot from supposed messages he had exchanged with 'King Ry,' indicating that the two had agreed to a fight. The direct messages were ostensibly a response from the boxer to a social media post Danis had released.

The chances of Garcia and Danis engaging in a fight are slim to none, and few fans took anything away from the "news."